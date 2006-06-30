As firms shift to more open models of innovation based on collaboration and external sourcing of knowledge, they are exploiting their intellectual property, notably patents, not only by incorporating protected inventions into new products, processes and services, but also by licensing them to other firms or public research organisations (PROs), using them as bargaining chips in negotiations with other firms, and as a means of attracting external financing from banks, venture capitalists and other sources...
Valuation and Exploitation of Intellectual Property
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
