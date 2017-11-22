Skip to main content
Urbanisation and household consumption in China

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d8eef6ad-en
Authors
Margit Molnar, Thomas Chalaux, Qiang Ren
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Molnar, M., T. Chalaux and Q. Ren (2017), “Urbanisation and household consumption in China”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1434, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d8eef6ad-en.
