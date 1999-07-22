Urban Policy in Germany

Germany has long been a pioneer in urban policy. The country has aimed at sustainable urban development in order to tackle all the various economic, social and environmental challenges facing cities. Integrated policy responses and innovative measures have been introduced to help revitalise city centres and cope with suburban growth, rising motor traffic and social change. This book analyses these steps against the background of features specific to Germany: its federal system, the unification process, and its polycentric urban pattern. Urban policy is an effective means of addressing a range of problems inherited from the past, while preparing for a more sustainable future. Over and above the features and findings specific to Germany, the book argues for an integrated and forward-looking multisectoral approach that cannot be guided solely by economic logic and will provide tangible responses to the key question: what kind of cities do we want for the future?