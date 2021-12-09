Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Unlocking the Strategic Use of Public Procurement in Bratislava, Slovak Republic

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d616e4d9-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Unlocking the Strategic Use of Public Procurement in Bratislava, Slovak Republic, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d616e4d9-en.
Go to top