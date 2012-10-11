The OECD Competition Committee debated unilateral disclosure of information with anticompetitive effects in February 2012. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, the European Union, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Romania, the Russian Federation, Spain, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.