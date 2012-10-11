The OECD Competition Committee debated unilateral disclosure of information with anticompetitive effects in February 2012. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, the European Union, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Romania, the Russian Federation, Spain, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Unilateral Disclosure of Information with Anticompetitive Effects
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024