Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Understanding the Spillovers and Transboundary Impacts of Public Policies

Implementing the 2030 Agenda for More Resilient Societies
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/862c0db7-en
Authors
OECD, European Commission, Joint Research Centre
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/EC-JRC (2021), Understanding the Spillovers and Transboundary Impacts of Public Policies: Implementing the 2030 Agenda for More Resilient Societies, OECD Publishing, Paris/European Union, Brussels, https://doi.org/10.1787/862c0db7-en.
Go to top