Understanding the Social Outcomes of Learning

Education is vital for economic success, both at the national and the individual level. But education also has significant social effects. This report is OECD’s first attempt to gather and synthesise developments in measuring these social effects. The report focuses on two broad areas: health, and civic and social engagement. In general, better educated people are healthier, and take more part in civic activities. Why should this be so? This publication draws on findings from 13 OECD countries (Austria, Flemish Belgium, Canada, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom [England and Scotland] and the United States) to provide new models and insights into these important contemporary issues.