Turning Science into Business

This report presents the results of the first international survey on the patenting and licensing activities of public research organisations in OECD countries. It includes data on the stock and number of patents and licenses, the amount of licensing revenue, the size and activities of technology transfer offices, the types of licensing agreements concluded with firms, as well as information on the government and institutional policies for owning and exploiting intellectual property. In addition to the survey results, policy makers, business managers and university and research administrators will find several case studies on how OECD countries are moving to unlock the social and economic benefits of public research. These case studies will also provide insight into how research institutions deal with issues such as whether to license a patent or create a spin-off, how to create technology transfer programmes and how to license IP to firms while preserving access for future research and discovery.