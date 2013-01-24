What does it mean for education that our societies are increasingly diverse? How is global economic power shifting towards new countries? In what ways are the skills required in the world of work changing?

Trends Shaping Education 2013 brings together international evidence to give policy makers, researchers, educational leaders, administrators and teachers a robust, non-specialist source to inform strategic thinking and stimulate reflection on the challenges facing education, whether in schools, universities or programmes for older adults. It will also be of interest to students and the wider public, including parents.

The trends presented are based on high-quality international data, primarily from the OECD, the World Bank and the United Nations. The charts contain dynamic links so that readers can access the original data. Trends Shaping Education 2013 is organised around five broad themes, each with its own “Find out more” section: A global world, Living well, Labour and skill dynamics, Modern families and Infinite connection.