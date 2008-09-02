Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Trends Shaping Education 2008

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264046627-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Trends Shaping Education
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Nederlands
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), Trends Shaping Education 2008, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264046627-en.
Go to top