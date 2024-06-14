Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends and Cycles in Labour Productivity in the Major OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/215124852050
Authors
Giuseppe Nicoletti, Lucrezia Reichlin
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Nicoletti, G. and L. Reichlin (1993), “Trends and Cycles in Labour Productivity in the Major OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 129, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/215124852050.
Go to top