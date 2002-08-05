Globalisation and advances in information and communication technologies are reshaping the world’s trading patterns. Today’s internationally competitive businesses work through strategic, integrated global networks designed to deliver efficient and high-quality response to demands from anywhere in the world. This trend has given rise to the terms "global logistics" or "supply-chain management". In addition, growing environmental concerns require that logistics should not only be efficient; they should also contribute to sustainable development.

The OECD TRILOG project aimed to provide insights into these key issues through an exchange of experiences relating to freight transport logistics in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and North American regions. This report attempts to identify constraints and address issues common to the three regions, and suggest possible solutions and approaches that could facilitate the development of policies to promote efficient and sustainable international logistics.