Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations 1995

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/g2g7fa2a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations

Cite this content as:

OECD (1995), Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations 1995, Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/g2g7fa2a-en.
Go to top