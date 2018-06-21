Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Guidance for Tax Administrations on the Application of the Approach to Hard-to-Value Intangibles, BEPS Action 8

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5e402215-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Guidance for Tax Administrations on the Application of the Approach to Hard-to-Value Intangibles, BEPS Action 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5e402215-en.
Go to top