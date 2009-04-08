Skip to main content
Trademarks as an Indicator of Product and Marketing Innovations

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224428874418
Authors
Valentine Millot
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Millot, V. (2009), “Trademarks as an Indicator of Product and Marketing Innovations”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2009/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224428874418.
