Trade Policies in Russia

This book analyses the role of regional governments in the trade policy of the Russian Federation. It examines regional trade-related policies, such as subsidies, taxes and licensing, and their implications for Russia's international trade commitments, and in particular its negotiations for accession to the World Trade Organisation. In effect, when the Russian Federation accedes to the WTO, it will be required to ensure that the laws and administrative practices of its sub-national governments are in conformity with its WTO commitments.