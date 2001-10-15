This paper provides a mainly graphical summary of the trade matrices underlying the OECD’s international macroeconomic model Interlink. In doing so it gives a snapshot of the geographical nature of global trading relationships, in particular between individual OECD countries and the main non-OECD regions, distinguishing trade in manufactures non-manufactures and non-factor services. It also serves more broadly as a 'ready reckoner' guide to the sensitivity of shocks that are transmitted through trade. The sources and methods used to construct the matrices are also described in annexes ...
Trade Linkages and the Trade Matrices in the OECD Interlink Model
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
