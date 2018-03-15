Skip to main content
Trade in Counterfeit Goods and Free Trade Zones

Evidence from Recent Trends
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264289550-en
Authors
OECD, European Union Intellectual Property Office
Tags
Illicit Trade
Cite this content as:

OECD/EUIPO (2018), Trade in Counterfeit Goods and Free Trade Zones: Evidence from Recent Trends, Illicit Trade, OECD Publishing, Paris/EUIPO, Alicante, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264289550-en.
