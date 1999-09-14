Towards Lifelong Learning in Hungary

Lifelong Learning for All, the report emerging from the meeting of OECD Education Ministers signals their own commitment to advancing further this orientation in national education systems. Subsequent meetings of Labour and Social Affairs Ministers endorsed the relevance of a lifelong learning approach to address important aspects of labour and social policy issues.

This report is the first country study organised in the form of an education policy review. It analyses the obstacles and challenges encountered thus far in adapting a lifelong learning approach to policy making in education and training from pre-school to adult education and retraining. Particular attention is given to education and the economy, regional development, new forms of distance education and financing.