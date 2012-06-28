Skip to main content
Towards Green Growth in Denmark

Improving Energy and Climate Change Policies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k962hjpwwvj-en
Authors
Stéphanie Jamet
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jamet, S. (2012), “Towards Green Growth in Denmark: Improving Energy and Climate Change Policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 974, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k962hjpwwvj-en.
