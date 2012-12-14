Skip to main content
Towards Consistent and Effective Carbon Pricing in Germany?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x7gx58r0t-en
Authors
Ivana Capozza, Joseph Curtin
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Capozza, I. and J. Curtin (2012), “Towards Consistent and Effective Carbon Pricing in Germany?”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 52, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x7gx58r0t-en.
