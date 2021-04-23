Skip to main content
Towards common GHG inventory reporting tables for Biennial Transparency Reports

Experiences with tools for generating and using reporting tables under the UNFCCC
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/38f54dbf-en
Authors
Chiara Falduto, Sina Wartmann
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Falduto, C. and S. Wartmann (2021), “Towards common GHG inventory reporting tables for Biennial Transparency Reports: Experiences with tools for generating and using reporting tables under the UNFCCC”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2021/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/38f54dbf-en.
