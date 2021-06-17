The past decades have witnessed unprecedented growth in global consumption of raw materials, which also lead to increased environmental pressures. As a response to these challenges, countries across the world have made the transition to a circular economy one of their policy priorities. This report develops a set of key elements of a strategic framework for the circular economy in the Czech Republic, which the government is developing (Circular Czechia 2040). It discusses the rationale for transitioning to a circular economy in the Czech Republic and provides an in-depth analysis of four priority areas: consumption and consumers, waste management, economic instruments, as well as research innovation and digitalisation. The report also suggests 40 concrete policy measures to help implement the strategic framework, along with a monitoring framework to measure the progress made. This report was co-funded by the European Union via the Structural Reform Support Programme.
Towards a national strategic framework for the circular economy in the Czech Republic
Analysis and a proposed set of key elements
Policy paper
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Abstract
