Towards a national strategic framework for the circular economy in the Czech Republic

Analysis and a proposed set of key elements
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5d33734d-en
OECD
OECD Environment Policy Papers
OECD (2021), “Towards a national strategic framework for the circular economy in the Czech Republic: Analysis and a proposed set of key elements”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5d33734d-en.
