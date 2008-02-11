Tourism in OECD Countries 2008 is the first edition of a biennial publication which analyses best practice in OECD and selected non member economies. It surveys a number of initiatives taken by governments and businesses in the tourism field. The report opens with an overview of the key issues and challenges in tourism policy. The second chapter reviews two important aspects of tourism policy in more detail: the impact of global value chains on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in tourism; and the role of services trade liberalisation in tourism development. The third chapter presents detailed profiles on organisation, budgets, policies, programmes and statistics in tourism for 32 countries.