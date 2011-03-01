To What Extent Are High-Quality Logistics Services Trade Facilitating?

Trade logistics facilitate trade. Quality logistics services play an important role in facilitating the transportation of international trade in goods: inefficient logistics services impede trade by imposing an extra cost in terms of time as well as money. As developed nations shift from traditional manufacturing and agriculture and are increasingly engaging in international vertical specialization, the need for efficient logistics services becomes ever more important. High quality logistics services improve the competitiveness of a country’s exports by reducing the cost involved in transporting goods – especially for countries that are disadvantaged by being far from major markets. This paper investigates the role that trade logistics play in the volume and value of international trade and the extent to which poor quality logistics constitute a barrier to trade. It examines the different impact of logistics quality on goods that are transported by sea and by air. The differentiated impact of trade logistics such as infrastructure on low, middle and higher-income countries is analysed.