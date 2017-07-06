Skip to main content
Time use surveys and experienced well-being in France and the United States

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/be97d4e6-en
Authors
Sarah Flèche, Conal Smith
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Flèche, S. and C. Smith (2017), “Time use surveys and experienced well-being in France and the United States ”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2017/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/be97d4e6-en.
