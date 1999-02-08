Skip to main content
Thermal Performance of High Burn-Up LWR Fuel

Seminar Proceedings, Cadarache, France, 3-6 March 1998
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264172036-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
OECD/NEA (1999), Thermal Performance of High Burn-Up LWR Fuel: Seminar Proceedings, Cadarache, France, 3-6 March 1998, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264172036-en.
