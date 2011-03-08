Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Risk Management in Agriculture in The Netherlands

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgj0d5lqn48-en
Authors
Olga Melyukhina
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Melyukhina, O. (2011), “Risk Management in Agriculture in The Netherlands”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgj0d5lqn48-en.
Go to top