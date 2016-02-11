Public Employment Services vary widely across the world in terms of history, structures and capacities, as well as the national labor market context in which they operate. In order to meet the demands of the new world of work, comparability will be crucial to align priorities and adapt methods of operation. This publication provides a wide range of indicators for comparing the operational and institutional characteristics of 73 Public Employment Services in 71 countries around the world. It also provides forward looking analysis on four key issues: matching skills for the life cycle, strategic multichannel service delivery, institutional capacity, and governance mechanisms.
The World of Public Employment Services
Challenges, capacity and outlook for public employment services in the new world of work
Report
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 April 2024
-
20 March 2023
-
20 March 2023
-
21 July 2022
-
Report3 June 2022
-
28 April 2022
-
2 November 2017
-
16 June 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024