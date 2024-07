Teleworking has risen to record levels since the COVID-19 outbreak. Countries experienced a dramatic rise in teleworking levels after governments mandated minimising physical presence at work. For example, 47% of workers in France and the UK teleworked during the lockdown in early 2020, and Australia reached the same rate by the end of the year. Teleworking rose by 25, 20 and 15 percentage points respectively, compared to pre-pandemic levels.