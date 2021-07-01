The State of Higher Education

The higher education experience was markedly different than usual for those enrolling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Higher education institutions of all kinds found their instructional methods profoundly disrupted by the closure of their physical campuses, and the crisis exposed the urgent need for policy makers and institutional leaders to adjust their established educational and policy models. This report looks at comparative statistics the OECD has collected across a number of education systems to track developments in the higher education sector throughout the pandemic.