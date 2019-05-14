Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Standard of Review by Courts in Competition Cases

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/69008bd2-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), “The Standard of Review by Courts in Competition Cases”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 233, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/69008bd2-en.
Go to top