This report analyses a dataset detailing the size of national state-owned enterprise (SOE) sectors (by number, value and employment) and their composition by sector and corporate forms. The data relates to end-2012 and is based on questionnaire responses from government delegates to the OECD Working Party on State Ownership and Privatisation Practices. The authorities of 34 countries (of which 31 OECD member and three partner countries) contributed to the dataset.