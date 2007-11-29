Skip to main content
The Role of Shippers and Transport Operators in the Logistics Chain

Report of the Seventy-Sixth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 29-30 April 1987
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105818-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT Round Tables

English
français

ECMT (1987), The Role of Shippers and Transport Operators in the Logistics Chain: Report of the Seventy-Sixth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 29-30 April 1987, ECMT Round Tables, No. 76, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105818-en.
