The Role of R&D and Technology Diffusion in Climate Change Mitigation

New Perspectives Using the WITCH Model
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227114657270
Authors
Valentina Bosetti, Carlo Carraro, Romain Duval, Alessandra Sgobbi, Massimo Tavoni
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bosetti, V. et al. (2009), “The Role of R&D and Technology Diffusion in Climate Change Mitigation: New Perspectives Using the WITCH Model”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 664, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227114657270.
