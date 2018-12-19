Skip to main content
The Role of Non-state Actors in the Integration of Refugees and Asylum Seekers

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/434c3303-en
Authors
Giulia Galera, Leila Giannetto, Antonella Noya
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Galera, G., L. Giannetto and A. Noya (2018), “The Role of Non-state Actors in the Integration of Refugees and Asylum Seekers”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2018/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/434c3303-en.
