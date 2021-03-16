Skip to main content
The role of innovation and human capital for the productivity of industries

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/197c6ae9-en
Authors
Emile Cammeraat, Lea Samek, Mariagrazia Squicciarini
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Cammeraat, E., L. Samek and M. Squicciarini (2021), “The role of innovation and human capital for the productivity of industries”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 103, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/197c6ae9-en.
