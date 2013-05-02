The OECD Competition Committee discussed efficiency claims in October 2012. This document includes an executive summary and a detailed summary of the discussion and the documents from the meeting: a background note by the OECD Secretariat, expert notes, as well as written submissions from Australia, Chile, Colombia, European Union, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States and BIAC.
The Role of Efficiency Claims in Antitrust Proceedings
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024