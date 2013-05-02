The Role of Efficiency Claims in Antitrust Proceedings

The OECD Competition Committee discussed efficiency claims in October 2012. This document includes an executive summary and a detailed summary of the discussion and the documents from the meeting: a background note by the OECD Secretariat, expert notes, as well as written submissions from Australia, Chile, Colombia, European Union, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States and BIAC.