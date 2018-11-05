Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The role of education in promoting positive attitudes towards migration at times of stress

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1d73c833-en
Authors
Francesca Borgonovi, Artur Pokropek
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Borgonovi, F. and A. Pokropek (2018), “The role of education in promoting positive attitudes towards migration at times of stress”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 185, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1d73c833-en.
Go to top