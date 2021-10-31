This paper explores the interaction between the governmental policies adopted to face the COVID-19 emergency and competition policy. It was prepared as background for a discussion on the role of competition policy in promoting economic recovery held in December 2020.
The Role of Competition Policy in Promoting Economic Recovery
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024