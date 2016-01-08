This report presents experiences in different institutional designs of competition law systems. It highlights that the specialisation of courts can entail advantages such as greater efficiency, uniformity of decisions and improvement in decision quality.
The Resolution of Competition Cases by Specialised and Generalist Courts
Stocktaking of International Experiences
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
