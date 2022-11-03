Skip to main content
The Relationship between FDI Screening and Merger Control Reviews

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8bcc96f0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “The Relationship between FDI Screening and Merger Control Reviews”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 287, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8bcc96f0-en.
