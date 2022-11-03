This paper highlights recent trends on FDI screening to safeguard essential security interests and merger control mechanisms while exploring the relationship between investment and competition policies. It was prepared as a background note for discussions on “The Relationship between FDI Screening and Merger Control Reviews” held at the November 2022 joint session of the OECD Competition Committee and the OECD Investment Committee.
The Relationship between FDI Screening and Merger Control Reviews
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
