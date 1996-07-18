The OECD Competition Committee debated the reform of international satellite organisations in November 1995. This document includes an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat and written submissions from Italy and the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
The Reform of International Satellite Organisations
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024