Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Public Sector

Issues for the 1990s
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/112267035862
Authors
Howard Oxley, Maria Maher, John P. Martin, Giuseppe Nicoletti, P. Alonso-Gamo
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Oxley, H. et al. (1991), “The Public Sector: Issues for the 1990s”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 90, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/112267035862.
Go to top