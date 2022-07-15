Skip to main content
The post-COVID-19 rise in labour shortages

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e60c2d1c-en
Orsetta Causa, Michael Abendschein, Nhung Luu, Emilia Soldani, Chiara Soriolo
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Causa, O. et al. (2022), “The post-COVID-19 rise in labour shortages”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1721, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e60c2d1c-en.
