Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Polluter Pays Principle

Definition, Analysis, Implementation
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264044845-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), The Polluter Pays Principle: Definition, Analysis, Implementation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264044845-en.
Go to top