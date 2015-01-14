Skip to main content
The Policy Landscape for International Investment by Government-controlled Investors

A Fact Finding Survey
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7svp0jkns-en
Yuri Shima
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Shima, Y. (2015), “The Policy Landscape for International Investment by Government-controlled Investors: A Fact Finding Survey”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2015/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7svp0jkns-en.
