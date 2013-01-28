Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Performance of Road Transport Infrastructure and its Links to Policies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4ddxjvpfr5-en
Authors
Henrik Braconier, Mauro Pisu, Debra Bloch
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Braconier, H., M. Pisu and D. Bloch (2013), “The Performance of Road Transport Infrastructure and its Links to Policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1016, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4ddxjvpfr5-en.
Go to top