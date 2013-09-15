Skip to main content
The People's Republic of China – Avoiding the middle-income trap: Policies for sustained and inclusive growth

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264207974-en
OECD
OECD (2013), The People's Republic of China – Avoiding the middle-income trap: Policies for sustained and inclusive growth, Better Policies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264207974-en.
