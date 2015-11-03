The Mutual Review of Development Effectiveness in Africa 2015

In order to maintain the strong progress achieved since 2000 and meet Africa's longer-term challenges, it is important for both African governments and their international partners to meet their development commitments and to monitor and evaluate their results. This is the purpose of this eighth Mutual Review of Development Effectiveness in Africa, a unique exercise in mutual accountability jointly undertaken by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, under a mandate from the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) Heads of State and Government. As we move on to the 2030 Agenda and the newly adopted Sustainable Development Goals, this 2015 edition covers four broad policy areas: sustainable economic growth, investing in people’s well being, good governance and financing for sustainable development. It provides an in-depth review of the implementation of commitments in 19 individual topics and considers future policy priorities. It aims to provide a practical tool for political leaders and policy makers, looking at Africa as a whole, while recognising the remarkable degree of diversity across the continent.