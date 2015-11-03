Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Mutual Review of Development Effectiveness in Africa 2015

Promise and Performance
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264247642-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/UN ECA (2015), The Mutual Review of Development Effectiveness in Africa 2015: Promise and Performance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264247642-en.
Go to top